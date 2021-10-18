FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A South Plantation High School tenth grader was arrested after he reportedly made online threats against Miramar High School.

According to police, on Saturday they were contacted by someone who was in a group chat with friends who said they all received a disturbing private text from an unknown sender.

“Hello Miramar students and staff and principal me and my best abt to shoot Miramar high school up Monday morning anyone we see in the hallways we going to shoot yo (expletive) until we get in trouble,” read part of the text.

Police contacted the text provider TextMe who provide them with the IP address for the sender. Using the address they were able to trace it to a 15-year-old girl who lives in Fort Lauderdale. They were also able to determine she was a past student at Miramar High and last attended in January 2020.

Police interviewed the teen she reportedly told them she did it as a joke and never meant it.

According to police, she said she saw a post on Instagram Sunday morning referencing a school threat to Dillard High school and decided to copy the message and change the school name to Miramar High.

The teen reportedly said that she then created a fictitious account through the TextMe app and sent individual text messages to several friends. She said she did it as a prank and had no intentions of causing harm, according to police.

The teen was arrested and charged with intimidation/sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.