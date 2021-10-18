MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after threats were made online against three Fort Lauderdale schools.
Police said they were aware of the threatening social media posts circulating concerning school safety at Dillard High, Stranahan High, and William Dandy Middle.
"We are actively investigating these threats and we will also have an increased presence in and around each school throughout the day as a precaution," said department spokesperson Casey Liening in a statement.
A threat was reportedly also made against Coral Glades High School in Coral Springs.
The Broward school district said the threats were made over the weekend.
“For one of these incidents, a student was arrested by law enforcement. We want to assure our families and community that all threats, including social media posts of a threatening nature, made towards any staff and students are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated,” the district said in a statement.