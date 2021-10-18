HERNANDO COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis made her first public appearance over the weekend, nearly two weeks after announcing she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

DeSantis, 41, received a standing ovation when she surprised guests at the Hernando County Republican Party on Saturday night where her husband, Governor Ron DeSantis, was a speaker.

The governor introduced her, and she had this message for her supporters.

“I think there is a lot that we can be upset about, that we can be sad about,” DeSantis said. “The direction of our country, securing our nation, our families, our communities, our safety, our children, their education, their futures, our health and our well-being. But I’ll tell you one thing is for sure: I’m sure as hell not giving up.”

Mrs. DeSantis received a standing ovation.

“Never, ever, ever, give up the fight, ever,” she said. “But to steal some lines from the strongest, most courageous, person I have ever met in my life, who is my husband, to steal some lines from him, I have only begun to fight.”

Ron DeSantis revealed his wife has breast cancer on Oct. 12.

Gov. DeSantis and the first lady share three children together, all under 5 years old. The youngest is just 18-months old and was the first baby born in Florida’s governor’s mansion in more than 50 years.