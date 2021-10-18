  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS Mornings
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami Beach Election, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early voting for Miami Beach’s General Election and Special Election gets underway Monday, October 18th.

Voters can cast ballots for Mayor, three commission seats, and several referendums.

READ MORE: 'My Best Friend Died At The Hands Of A Serial Killer': Loved Ones Mourn Murder Of Sunrise Mother Erika Verdecia

Early voting sites are located at:

  • Miami Beach City Hall (First Floor Conference Room) – 1700 Convention Center Drive
  • North Shore Branch Library – 7501 Collins Avenue

Early voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (Oct. 18th – 22nd) and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 23rd – 24th).

READ MORE: Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State, Dies At 84

Next week, early voting will take place Monday (Oct. 25) through Friday (Oct. 29th) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 30 – 31st), voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The General Election and Special Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2nd.

MORE NEWS: South Florida Nonprofit Says Aid Missions To Haiti Are Becoming Dangerous

For more information, Click Here.