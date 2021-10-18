MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Early voting for Miami Beach’s General Election and Special Election gets underway Monday, October 18th.
Voters can cast ballots for Mayor, three commission seats, and several referendums.
Early voting sites are located at:
- Miami Beach City Hall (First Floor Conference Room) – 1700 Convention Center Drive
- North Shore Branch Library – 7501 Collins Avenue
Early voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (Oct. 18th – 22nd) and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 23rd – 24th).
Next week, early voting will take place Monday (Oct. 25) through Friday (Oct. 29th) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 30 – 31st), voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The General Election and Special Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2nd.
For more information, Click Here.