FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The suspect in the murder of Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino was transferred from the police department to the Broward County Jail on Monday evening.

Wearing a white jumpsuit and mask, Jason Banegas, 18-years-old, was walked out of the police department around 7:45 p.m. and placed into a patrol car in front of the media.

WATCH: Perp Walk

“He has an extensive arrest history and will be charged with the following, armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting with violence, and first-degree murder,” said Police Chief Chris O’Brien during a news conference hours earlier.

Officer Chirino, 28, was shot during an altercation Sunday night while investigating a suspicious incident in the 4000 block of North Hills Drive, near the Emerald Hills Country Club.

Police say they were responding to a person on a bicycle pulling on vehicle door handles and attempting to break into them. Immediately after the shooting, several officers rendered aid, but Chirino was pronounced dead a short time later at nearby Memorial Regional Hospital.

Officers fanned out across the neighborhood, walking door-to-door and armed with rifles and police dogs. Streets were blocked off by crime tape for hours.

By sunrise, the flag outside police department headquarters on Hollywood Boulevard was lowered to half-staff.

Monday afternoon, the body of the fallen officer was escorted in a motorcycle led processional from the hospital to the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office where police officers from different departments and Broward sheriff’s deputies were on hand to honor him.

Chief O’Brien said Chirino graduated from Coral Park Senior High in Miami. He went on to graduate from Florida International University in 2015 with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.

He had been with the department since 2017. He received five supervisor’s commendations and was selected as the Officer of the Month for June of 2020.

“To be here this morning united in grief and sadness at the loss of this young man is a tragic reminder of the dangers our officers face every day and the fragile nature of human life,” said Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy.

It’s been over a decade since the Hollywood police department lost an officer in the line of duty. That was Officer Alex Del Rio. He was doing traffic enforcement in the 7000 block of Sheridan Street on November 22, 2008, when he was killed in a crash.