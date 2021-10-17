MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk returned to downtown Miami on Saturday.

The walk raises money for breast cancer research and the day was even more meaningful to those who are battling or survived breast cancer.

It was a sea of pink on Biscayne Boulevard as thousands came together in hopes of finding a cure. The annual walk was back to being in person after going virtual last year.

“The emotion behind actually being back at a live event. I’ve participated for years,” said Teresa Murphy.

She had been doing the walk even before she knew anyone with breast cancer. Then she was diagnosed.

“Last year as a teacher of fourth grade, I taught virtually the entire year during my treatments,” said Murphy.

During that time, she was named Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year. Just last month, she completed her last chemo treatment, officially going from a breast cancer warrior to survivor.

“Don’t give up the fight. The more positivity and mindfulness that you take part in throughout the process, it’s gonna bring you peace and comfort. And it’s going to help you heal,” said Murphy.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz is also a survivor and wanted to remind people even in the pandemic, to remember life-saving screenings.

“If we’ve had a huge drop in the number of women who are getting mammograms, they’re avoiding and putting off screenings. It is so important because if you don’t get screened, then if you are, God forbid, diagnosed with breast cancer, it’s likely going to be a later stage, catching breast cancer early if you’re going to go through it is so important,” she said.

It was not only survivors that came out but also their supporters along with those who are working to provide care and one day a cure.

“We are very proud of what we do. We are very passionate and we know how important they are,” said Dr. Merce Jorda, University of Miami’s Department of Pathology Chair.

Organizers said roughly 4000 people took part this year. There was also a virtual option so everyone who wanted to participate could do so.