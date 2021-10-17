LONDON (CBSMiami) – Just when it looked like the Dolphins would finally get back to winning and stop the losing streak, a stunning finish left them with a 5th consecutive loss.

Jacksonville kicked two late field goals to shock Miami and the NFL by ending a league record 20 game losing streak. The 23-20 loss leaves the Dolphins with even more questions than when they left to play this game in London.

Let’s get to the week six quick hits.

Tua Time

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned from injury and was sharp. He led a game opening touchdown drive, threw for more than 300 yards and two touchdowns. He showed his toughness by even playing the game, ran the ball well, and overall was solid. Tua played well enough to win.

D Up, D Down

The Dolphins’ defense was all over the place in this game. At times, dominant especially early in the game, and at times, like the end of the first half and to start the third quarter, the Jaguars walked right down the field against them.

The play before the game winning field goal makes you just wonder what the Dolphins discussed on the sideline during their time out. Jacksonville had enough time left to throw a pass in bounds and call a time out, the defense didn’t defend the middle of the field and then touched the receiver to end the play allowed Jacksonville to call timeout.

Waddle Wows

Another week and another showing by rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle that makes you think this guy is going to be an impact player. Waddle caught 10 passes, two for touchdowns. The only downside was something that is becoming a trend, a lot of receptions but not a lot of yards.

Get To The Stick

I’m sure fans were frustrated seeing so many 3rd down plays go for completions but just short of the 1st down. This isn’t the first game that it’s happened to the Dolphins. They really need to figure it out.

Bottom Line

This team continues to come up short on key plays in games. Whether it’s penalties, dropped balls, not converting short-yardage situations, or the defense unable to get off the field, the Dolphins right now are a team that is not making plays needed to win.