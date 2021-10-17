MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A deadly weekend on the state’s west coast after law enforcement officers killed two people in separate incidents.
The first shooting happened Saturday night in Tarpon Springs. Police said they responded to calls about 9:25 p.m. and found a man at an intersection pointing a rifle at passing cars. They opened fire when he pointed the rifle at them, hitting him numerous times, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The second shooting happened Sunday in Lee County near Fort Myers.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a 21-year-old Tampa man with a long criminal history had robbed a 7-Eleven store late Sunday and then another at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, threatening the clerks with a knife.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a 21-year-old Tampa man with a long criminal history had robbed a 7-Eleven store late Sunday and then another at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, threatening the clerks with a knife.

The man fled, but deputies found him. Marceno said the man tried to attack deputies with a knife, but they fatally shot him. They say the 21-year-old Tampa man had a long criminal history.
