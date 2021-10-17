COLUMBUS (CBSMiami/AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored twice, Pedro Santos had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Crew beat Inter Miami 4-0 on Saturday night.

Zardes, off an entry pass from Santos, flicked in a header from the center of the area to open the scoring in the 39th minute. Santos put away a one-touch shot to give Columbus (10-12-7) 2-0 in the 44th.

Miami (9-15-5) has lost six straight matches and is scoreless in each of its last four.

“I will never give up in terms of the chase to qualify for the playoffs. If we have to win the next five games, that will be my mentality, the mentality that I pass to my team until it’s mathematically not possible,” said head coach Phil Neville.

Santos played a ball-in to Zardes who banged a header off the ground and into the net to make it 3-0 in the 64th minutes and an own goal by Miami’s Leandro González Pirez capped the scoring in the 83rd.

Miami managed just one shot on target, the ninth time this season the club has had one or fewer shots in a match. No other team went into the weekend with more than four such games (Columbus, Toronto).

After winning just one of their first six home matches at Lower.com Field the Crew have won four straight games at their new home.

Inter Miami will return home for its next match on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. when it hosts Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium.

