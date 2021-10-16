MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a nice, sunny start to the weekend with only the chance for a stray drizzle or shower on this Saturday.

Temperatures are heating up this Saturday and Sunday afternoon before a cold front arrives in South Florida.

Saturday afternoon will be very and sunny with temperatures getting close to 90 degrees, especially for the inland cities in Broward and Miami-Dade. While temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-80s in the Keys.

Showers may impact the Lower Keys this Saturday or the surrounding waters. Some of those showers near the Keys can develop waterspouts.

A few clouds into Saturday night with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

South Florida will wake up to lots of sunshine Sunday morning then clouds will build as a cold front moves closer to our area. Sunday afternoon will be very warm with high temperatures hitting 90 degrees. Also, a few showers or storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening on Sunday.

The front sweeps across South Florida from the northwest to the southeast throughout the night and heavy downpours are expected in the Keys overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Much less humid conditions will enter South Florida on Monday with a pleasant northeast breeze. That breeze will help to keeps clouds in the area and even bring some Atlantic moisture. This will produce quick-moving showers through Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures will in the low to mid-80s.