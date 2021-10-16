MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The almost 120 residents evacuated when a gas explosion rocked their apartment complex are now back in their homes. And, one of them recounted the moments he heard the blast.

“I thought it was a truck, a semi that hit on the street,” said the resident that lived close to one of the exploded units. “I heard a loud bang that shock the whole building and then when I came out, I saw the whole front of the second floor and the third floor blew up,” added the resident who did not want to be identified.

According to Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue, there was some sort of gas leak from a stovetop that traveled down the walls and into multiple units.

“At some point, one of the occupants went to ignite a stovetop causing the explosion inside the third-floor apartment. That explosion did trickle down to a total of three units, the apartment on the third floor, one on the second floor, and the apartment on the first floor,” said Ray Jadallah with Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue.

In addition to the apartments, multiple windows, and low-bearing walls were blown out.

The elevator shaft was also damaged.

One person was also transported to the hospital with severe burns and the entire building of almost 120 people had to be evacuated for hours.

Now, officials want the public to use this situation as an example of what a gas leak can do and take precautions

“Gas leaks of this nature can be dangerous, they do level buildings they do cause significant damage. If you come in and you have that smell of mercaptan sometimes it smells like rotting eggs so not turn anything on obviously make the 911 call open up the doors and basically get everyone out until the fire department arrives,” added Jadallah.

In addition, three apartments directly impacted by the explosion have been condemned by the city. The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.