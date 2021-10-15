  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A woman in Lauderhill died early Friday morning due to a fire inside her townhouse.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the fire broke out in the townhouse in the 2200 block of Northwest 55th Terrace.

The woman was pulled from the fire and transported to Broward Health in critical condition but she died at the hospital.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue said a dog also died in the fire, but they did rescue a kitten.

CBS4 News was also told several families have been displaced. Three of them are getting help from the Red Cross.

