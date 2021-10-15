LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A woman in Lauderhill died early Friday morning due to a fire inside her townhouse.
According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the fire broke out in the townhouse in the 2200 block of Northwest 55th Terrace.
#LFD units o/s #workingfire 2211 NW 55 Ter. One person pulled from the fire and transported in critical condition to @BrowardHealth Medical Center. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/RwAPgnbWuq
— LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) October 15, 2021
The woman was pulled from the fire and transported to Broward Health in critical condition but she died at the hospital.
U/D: Unfortunately the victim that was pulled from the fire passed away at the hospital. One dog was also found deceased. Firefighters were able to rescue a kitten. #BreakingNews @LauderhillFDPIO pic.twitter.com/e8NrbGTzsf
— LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) October 15, 2021
Lauderhill Fire Rescue said a dog also died in the fire, but they did rescue a kitten.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue said a dog also died in the fire, but they did rescue a kitten.

CBS4 News was also told several families have been displaced. Three of them are getting help from the Red Cross.