LONDON (CBSMIAMI) — The Miami Dolphins arrived in London Friday morning and will head to the practice field later in the day.

If all goes well for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Brian Flores says Tua will be ready to go and start versus the Jaguars in the overseas Sunday game.

Tua has missed the last four games with a rib injury. The Dolphins are trying to shake off a 4-game losing streak and regain the fan’s hope for the season.

Speaking of losing streaks, the opponent has lost 20 in a row. Jacksonville hasn’t won a game since opening week last season. Most of the losses have been lopsided as well, so you see why the setup is there for the Dolphins. They need a win badly against the worst team on the NFL.

It’s week 6 and here are the quick hits.

TUA TIME

The starting quarterback basically missed all 4 games of the losing streak. He got knocked out very early on and week two against Buffalo after an opening week win against New England. Jacoby Brissett certainly was tough and gave it his all, but Tua clearly gives the Dolphins their best chance to win. His likely return Sunday needs to provide a lift to a team in major need of one.

BABY STEPS

The offense was more creative and moved the ball better last week at Tampa Bay. It did not result on the scoreboard as they only scored 17 points, but it does give some reason for hope.

LEFT SIDE SET

Perhaps after all this time the Dolphins have found the right combination on the left side of their offensive line. Last year’s 1st round pick Austin Jackson has moved inside to left guard and rookie Liam Eichenberg has taken his spot at left tackle. Eichenberg played left tackle admirably for his entire college career at Notre Dame. The team tried him at right tackle and left guard during training camp. The adjustment worked last week against the Buccaneers.

GET THE D RIGHT

It’s been stunning how much the once vaunted Dolphins defense has struggled. One of the most aggressive and productive units in the NFL last year hasn’t been close to that this season. Any chance the team has to get this season back on the rails has to start with the defense in many areas. Getting to the quarterback, forcing turnovers and perhaps most importantly, getting stops on 3rd downs. It’s all been missing.

FINS AND EGGS

The game in London starts at 9:30 a.m. Florida time so get a decent night sleep on Saturday and get the breakfast ready for kick off! You’ll see it on CBS4, your official Dolphins television station.