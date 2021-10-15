MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A status hearing is set Friday for self-confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.

On Thursday, Judge Elizabeth Scherer suddenly scheduled Friday’s hearing, but did not say what it was concerning.

Cruz is not expected to attend Friday’s hearing.

Two Parkland families connected to the case told CBS4 News that they were told by the Broward state attorney’s office that Cruz would plead guilty to battery on a BSO jail guard, which he is scheduled to go on trial for next week.

The families told CBS4 News that they have not been told about a possible plea deal concerning the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which left 17 people dead, and 17 others hurt in 2018.

CBS4 reached out to the Broward state attorney’s office for comment about the hearing and a possible deal reached.

They released a statement saying, “We have to refer all of your questions to the defense. There have been no plea negotiations with the prosecution. If he pleads guilty, there would still be a penalty phase.”

Cruz’s lawyers have repeatedly offered to plead guilty in return for a guaranteed sentence of life in prison, but prosecutors have refused to drop their pursuit of the death penalty. A guilty plea would both avoid a traumatic, lengthy trial and still allow a jury to decide Cruz’s fate.

Much of the penalty phase would likely focus on Cruz’s mental condition at the time of the slayings, with prosecutors emphasizing their horrific nature and Cruz’s intensive planning beforehand.