The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department welcomed 23 new members to the team at the Recruit Class 147 graduation ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony was held at Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Training Headquarters in Doral.

The recruits have been training for months to reach this day.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky had some advice to the new firefighters.

“Work hard, stay humble, and enjoy the experience. We’re here to serve and so my advice is to never forget that and serve the community to the best of your ability,”

That won’t be hard for graduate Marcelo Sigler.

“It’s a great honor and tremendous opportunity,” said Sigler. “I was very honored to be taken on as a non-cert, which basically means that I came on to the department with nothing and the department gave me everything. So, I’m ready to pay it all back not only to the dept but to the community and being born and raised in Miami it gives me an extra sense of pride to be able to do it in the city that I grew up in.”

The members of the Recruit Class received their silver badges during the ceremony and begin shift work first thing Monday morning.

