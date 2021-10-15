MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family from Ohio, living in Lauderhill, was left homeless by a house fire.

The Windhams are currently being helped by the Red Cross, but will only have a place to stay until Monday.

On Friday night, they are desperate and asking for help.

“I’m very emotional,” said Alethea Windham. “I’m scared. I do not know what to do next.”

Just months ago, Windham lost her fiance to COVID-19 and now the home they shared together has been destroyed.

“I get up to pass the window and the whole kitchen is on fire.”

Sunday Alethea says she was just sitting outside in her patio, thinking her two sons were inside cooking.

She heard a commotion but thought it was them. That’s when one of her sons called her and said he left the stove on and had left the home.

When Alethea went inside the whole kitchen was on fire.

“I got some rags and towels and tried taking the fire out. That’s when my neighbor came and dragged me out.”

Alethea says her fire alarm did not sound and Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived 20 minutes after she pushed the alarm herself.

She says her home is still standing, but has been deemed unlivable.

“I need this help,” Alethea says. She supports her daughter and two sons, one of whom, she says is sick.

The Ohio family says the home had no insurance and is now homeless.

“It’s hard and we can’t do this by ourselves,” says her daughter, Amareia.

Her daughter has set up a Gofundme page in hopes the community can help them.

“This just happened so suddenly.”

For more information on how you can help this family, contact Neighbors4neighbors at 305-597-4404 or go to neighbors4neighbors.org.