By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This year’s South Florida Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will take place Saturday.

Organizers said the race would impact traffic in the downtown Miami area. So, expect street closures until approximately 1 p.m.

If you are planning on going:
• The race will start at 8:45 AM in front of Bayfront Park.
• 4,000 runners/walkers are expected to participate.
• Streets closures will commence at 5 AM.
• The streets shall reopen by 1 PM.

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will be 3.1 miles.
• Start on Biscayne Blvd (northbound lanes) and Flagler St.
• North on Biscayne Blvd (northbound lanes).
• East on NE 11 St.
• Enter (eastbound) on Maurice Ferre Park.
• West on Maurice Ferre Park (Bay Walk) to Biscayne Blvd.
• South on Biscayne Blvd (northbound lanes).
• Finish at NE 1 St and Biscayne Blvd (northbound lanes).

Susan G. Komen is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever.

If you have any questions, please contact the Race for the Cure Coordinatorat (305) 603-6510 and Miami-Dade Transit at (786) 469-5420 for any questions regarding the bus re-routes.

