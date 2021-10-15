MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Children who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus under a nationwide trial and their parents are speaking out, saying they are grateful for inoculations that will protect them.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke exclusively with their parents Ira and Pamela Schatten and their children, Sara, who just turned 8 years old, and Matthew, who is 10.

Ira Schatten called CBS4 after seeing our report on Monday about Memorial Regional pediatric immunologist Dr. Hanadys Ale, who had enrolled her 13-month-old son Alejandro in the Moderna Kidcove trial that tests how the vaccine protects children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years old.

Schatten, who is a pharmacist at Hollywood Regional Hospital South, said, “It was important because COVID rates are high and this gives them earlier access to the vaccine and on top of it I thought the vaccine was safer than getting COVID. The other reason is I thought it would protect other kids.”

”I was worried about side effects but there is such a rare chance for side effects. For example, Myocarditis is caused by COVID at 10 times the rate caused by Vaccines.” Myocarditis can weaken the heart.

”So I felt it was a risk for them returning to school and not being enrolled in the trial,” he said.

Sara Schatten said, “I had a fever and chills and a sore arm and I was a little scared because I didn’t know if I would have bad side effects.” Her father said she had a fever for 12 hours.

”I feel good about getting the shot,” she said. “I know now I may be protected from COVID. A lot of people for COVID and I was scared I would get COVID. I had 2 people in my summer class who got COVID.

Matthew Schatten said, “One of my motivations for being in the trial was that side effects were not a high risk. I feel like since I got the shot, I was protected.”

His mother Pamela Schatten, who is an attorney, said “I think it gives everybody in the whole family peace of mind just as any adult wants to be protected children should have the same right to be protected as well. And I think it gives everyone in our family peace and serenity. I think we will all eventually get though this pandemic and be safe and strong again.”

Ira Schatten said the family had received $400 in compensation so far for their time, travel and participation in the trial.

Nearly 7,000 children are enrolled in the trial nationwide. Doctors are monitoring their progress.

Pfizer is conducting its own trial for children between six months and 2 years old.

Pfizer could receive emergency authorization by the end of the month to release its vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.