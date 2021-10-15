Miami (CBSMiami) – This weekend’s weather forecast is seeing a nice, more fall-like change in the South Florida weather pattern.

But first, Friday’s forecast calls for passing showers along with a northeast wind. This pattern is due to high pressure located over the Southeastern US. Despite the chance for passing showers, Friday will still have a mix of clouds and sun with afternoon temperatures topping the upper-80s.

Saturday morning will wake up to stray showers along the coast between Broward and Miami-Dade and also a few showers over the Keys. Then sunshine will dominate Saturday afternoon hours as forecast highs will get near 90 degrees.

Another very warm afternoon is expected on Sunday out ahead of a cold front. Spotty storms are possible late Sunday afternoon before the cold front arrives later Sunday evening.

The high temperature on Sunday is forecast to top 89 degrees but some areas might even reach the 90-degree mark.

After the cold front passes through South Florida on Sunday night then drier air with much lower humidity will slide in from the north. This means that for next week, South Florida will be enjoying a pleasant and more fall-like weather pattern with a breezier north to northeast wind starting on Monday and lower afternoon highs.

Expect temperatures in the lower 80s from Monday through Wednesday then mid-80s by late week.

The arrival of Sunday’s cold front is timed well because today, October 15th, marks the start of the Dry Season which now means that South Florida’s weather pattern is transitioning from steamy and sweltering conditions to pleasant and drier days with lower humidity and even a few cooldowns.