DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) — Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have released surveillance video of two men who robbed Domino’s Pizza employees at gunpoint.
It happened on Sunday, August 29, around 11:30 p.m. at the Domino's Pizza located at 3380 W. Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach.
WATCH: Surveillance Video
Surveillance video shows one man holding the door open and acting as a lookout while the second man, wearing a red face mask, runs behind the counter and demands money from an employee
The man inside the store pointed a handgun at the victims and had them open the cash register.
Both men got away in what detectives believe was a white four-door sedan.
The lookout was wearing a black sweatshirt with the words "The Game Lives On" written on the front. The gunman who entered the store has a scar on his left elbow.
Anyone with information can contact BSO Det. Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.