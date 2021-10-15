FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Self-confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will plead guilty to murder in the 2018 mass shooting that killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School his lawyer told a judge on Friday.

The guilty plea would set up a penalty phase where Cruz, now 23, would be fighting against the death penalty and hoping for life without parole.

Attorneys for Cruz told Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that he will plead guilty on Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder. They also said he will plead guilty to 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The pleas will come with no conditions and prosecutors still plan to seek the death penalty. That will be decided by a jury, with the judge hoping to start the trial in January.

Cruz’s attorneys were in court Friday morning in a separate criminal case. Cruz pleaded guilty to four felony charges of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Nine months after the school shooting Cruz was seen on jail surveillance video attacking BSO jail guard Sgt. Raymond Beltran in Nov. 2018.

Before accepting his plea, the judge asked him if he understood the impact the assault case could have in the murder case. He said he understood all of the implications and repercussions of his guilty plea.

The judge deferred sentencing in the assault case.

The decision by Cruz and his attorneys to plead guilty came unexpectedly. Preparations were being made to begin jury selection within the next few months. He had also been set to go on trial next week for the attack on the Broward County jail guard.

Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter Meadow was killed in the school shooting, said the only thing that’s really changed is that Cruz is now closer to being sentenced.

“He’ll either get death, or life in prison,” Pollack said, adding that he’s more focused on the systemic failures in the school system that led to the shooting. “Death by lethal injection seems too peaceful to me. I’d rather see a hanging in a public square.”

I have received messages today asking me to comment on the breaking murder trial news. My only comment is to remember the victims. Remember Jaime. Rather than talk about the murderer, please join us on Oct 23rd to celebrate Jaime's life by signing up at https://t.co/nNPMmsRd7R pic.twitter.com/gFuWctxzp2 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 15, 2021

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime also died in the shooting, tweeted, “I have I have received messages today asking me to comment on the breaking murder trial news. My only comment is to remember the victims. Remember Jaime. Rather than talk about the murderer, please join us on Oct 23rd to celebrate Jaime’s life by signing up at orangeribbonsdance.com

The President of the Broward Teachers Union Anna Fusco released a statement that read, “I am relieved and happy that the gunman in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting will plead guilty on all counts. He needs to take responsibility for the massacre that killed 17 precious lives and injured 17 others. Their families’ lives will never be the same and neither will this community. Although nothing and no one can ever make up for the loss of 17 lives, this is a step toward justice for the families and our school community.”