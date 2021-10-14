FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A precautionary code yellow lockdown at Walker Elementary in Fort Lauderdale was lifted on Thursday following an all-clear, after a student brought a gun to school.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, they were notified around 8:00 a.m. that a child had brought a gun to the school at 1001 NW 4th Street.

When officers arrived, they were informed that the child and the gun were secure and safe and that the school was currently on code yellow.

The first arriving officer spoke with the schools guardian and took control of the handgun, which was not loaded.

The handgun was located in the 10-year-old child’s backpack, said police.

Police released body cam video of the officer on the scene, going through the backpack, recovering the gun and talking to the 10-year-old boy.

Police are still gathering additional details.

Nobody was hurt and there is no threat to the safety of students or staff.

