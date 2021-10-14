MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mick and the boys will be bringing their talents to South Florida next month during their ‘No Filter’ tour.
The Rolling Stones will play Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m.
Promoters say the show at the Hard Rock will be the Stones’ most intimate show in more than a decade.
To mark the announcement, the 450-foot Guitar Hotel façade at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood will feature The Rolling Stones iconic logo on Thursday evening, from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The Stones' first US tour was in 1964.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. they will be available at www.myhrl.com.