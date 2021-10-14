MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is decision day for City of Miami commissioners who are scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to decide whether to move forward with the termination of suspended Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez came forward Tuesday to announce his agreement with the suspension of Chief Art Acevedo.

Not even six months ago, the mayor was praising Acevedo as an asset to the city.

“There’s been all this controversy, and I think, for the good of the city, this had to happen,” said Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes, speaking on City Manager Art Noriega’s decision to suspend Acevedo with the intent to terminate his employment.

“There’s no doubt he was hired with tremendous qualifications – president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, chief of three large departments – so he was hired with a high level of expectation, and, unfortunately, not every hire works to your satisfaction,” Suarez said in a press conference outside City Hall.

Suarez spoke Tuesday, agreeing with the eight reasons for the suspension, as listed by the city manager.

Among those listed: Unauthorized threat to discipline employees who do not get vaccinated, a vote of “no confidence” by the Fraternal Order of Police, alleged offensive language used with a protestor and the ill-received comment calling the department the “Cuban mafia.”

Noriega also said Acevedo failed to report damage to a vehicle, failed to report personal and vacation time, overpaid a deputy chief, and said his action plan was “deficient.”

“It is also obvious that his personality and leadership style are incompatible with the structure of our city’s government. The status quo where a top city administrator is at war with the city’s elected leadership is simply untenable, and unsustainable. This dynamic was unforeseeable and while chief Acevedo ended up not being a good fit for our city, I certainly wish him and his family the best of luck in the future,” said Suarez.

It was about two weeks ago, after a contentious meeting about the chief and his background, that commissioners voted to bring in an outside investigator to look into him and how he was hired. That never happened.

Just last week, Chief Acevedo delivered a 24-page plan at Noriega’s request detailing how he would improve department policies, officer morale, media relations, and his relationship with commissioners.

“The chief does have a right to a hearing, and it’s my understanding he was going to avail himself of that right. My understanding also is that hearing has been scheduled,” Suarez said.

That is when commissioners will ultimately vote on whether or not to move forward with the firing, as recommended by the city manager, or reinstate him.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m.

Assistant Police Chief Manny Morales will step up in the interim.