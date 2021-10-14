MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – If you are a Barbra Streisand fan, you won’t want to miss a one-of-a-kind exhibit at the Jewish Museum of Florida FIU on South Beach that provides a glamourous glimpse inside the first steps of stardom for the legendary entertainer.

And yes, the exhibit is titled, “Hello Gorgeous!”

The exhibit debuted in New York before the COVID-19 pandemic. Curator Jacqueline Goldstein explained what happened when the museum’s Executive Director, Susan Gladstone Pasternack first saw it there.

“Upon seeing that she said we have to get this down here to South Beach. It’s a perfect place for it,” Goldstein told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

When visitors first walk in, there is an album wall featuring some of Streisand’s classics.

“To be able to have those albums and to start the exhibition with this is a dream come true,” Goldstein said.

“This is the holy grail of Barbra Streisand and fashion,” said Richard Jay-Alexander, Streisand’s concert director of more than 20 years.

He gave Petrillo a tour of the exhibit pointing out the famous dress she wore on her 1960’s TV special called “My Name is Barbra”.

She shot the special while she was on Broadway in “Funny Girl” and they have the Playbills to prove it.

“These are historic because the show opened on Broadway with Cindy Chaplin who Johnny Desmond replaced and this one is the London Playbill,” Alexander said, while showing off the Playbills.

There are magazine covers and tickets, all gathered and owned by one or two collectors.

“The fact that independent people have bought these things at auctions and collected them is amazing,” he said.

There’s even a couple of Streisand’s first talent contracts for live performances.

“Let’s see if there’s money on the contract,” said Petrillo. “Yes! This one says $250 a week!”

“This says $150 a week in 1961!” shouted Alexander.

As they walk, they discover more.

“Look at the Yentl robe,” Alexander pointed out.

“Yentl” is the 1983 Academy Award winning movie in which Streisand became the first woman to write, produce, direct, and star in a major studio film.

Then, a trio of Streisand signature fashion moments.

“That dress is from 1993-1994 when she came back to performing live. This is from the film ‘On a Clear Day’. I saw it 20 times growing up. It was the orphan outfit,” Alexander explained.

Another glamourous black and gold gown is from the film “Nuts”, in which Streisand starred opposite Richard Dreyfus.

Treasured moments in history also fill an overhead TV screen.

“We were in Israel for Shimon Peres’ 90th birthday when Barbra did this. I’ll never forget it,” Alexander said looking at the concert he attended with her.

If you love the story about the young singer from Brooklyn with moxie who grew up to be a global star, you’ll love the “Hello Gorgeous” exhibit.

“I mean who doesn’t love Barbra Streisand and to be here at the Jewish Museum in Miami Beach is crazy good,” Alexander said.

“Hello Gorgeous” is open now at Jewish Museum of Florida FIU now through the middle of February.

Click here for tickets and more information.