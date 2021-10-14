MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI is releasing pictures of a bank robber in hopes someone will recognize him.
The photos, released on Thursday morning, show the man entering the Chase Bank branch located at 18575 NW 67 Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday morning shortly after 10:00 a.m.
Officials say he demanded cash from a bank employee, but it's unknown how much he got away with.
Nobody was hurt.
If you recognize this man, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.