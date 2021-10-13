MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new sign of recovery from the pandemic as the U.S. prepares to reopen its borders with Canada and Mexico to vaccinated travelers. The government also released data Wednesday that shows the COVID-19 booster program is off to strong start.

Traffic will soon flow both ways at the Canadian border again.

Starting next month, the U.S. will allow vaccinated travelers to enter at its northern and southern borders for non-essential activities, like family visits and tourism.

“They’re allowing families to be reunited, they’re allowing businesses to get back to a sense of normalcy, and they’re allowing our local economy to finally, fully recover,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Within our borders, Biden administration officials touted the government’s booster program, reaching an estimated 7 million Americans so far.

“In less than three weeks, more than one in three eligible seniors have already gotten their third shot,” said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

A decision from the FDA and CDC On potential boosters from Moderna and Johnson and Johnson is expected in the coming days, and the government says it’s prepared for a rollout.

An FDA committee will be looking at data including interim findings from the NIH, showing people who got the J&J vaccine would likely benefit more from an mRNA booster.

There’s also an effort to provide pediatricians with the COVID vaccine if it is authorized for emergency use in children 5 to 11.

“We’ll make it convenient and easy for parents and kids to get vaccinated,” said Zients.

If authorized, younger children could get their shots as soon as next month.

By January, all travelers entering from Mexico or Canada for essential travel, including truck drivers, will have to show proof of vaccination.