MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to practice Wednesday and may return to play Sunday in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The team said he will be evaluated and it will be determined if he will play at a later time.READ MORE: Miami Police Arrest Mother Of Toddler Left At Hospital
Tagovailoa suffered fractured ribs during Miami’s Week 2 loss to the Bills.
He was placed on injured reserve in late September.READ MORE: Police Investigated Suspicious Package In Downtown Miami
The Dolphins play the Jaguars on Sunday morning.
There’s only one team in the AFC with a worse record than Miami and the Dolphins will be facing them on Sunday.
The Jaguars have lost 20 consecutive games.MORE NEWS: William Shatner Sets Record In Space With Blue Origin Spaceflight
The Dolphins come into this game with a record of 1 win and 4 losses this season.