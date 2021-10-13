  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI(CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway in a shooting in Miami’s midtown.

It happened after midnight in the area of NE 32nd Street and 1st Avenue near the Victory Restaurant and Lounge.

Police said arriving officers found a female who appeared to have been struck by gunfire, she was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. They also found a second female who appeared to have been grazed as a result of the gunfire, she was treated on scene by Miami Fire Rescue.

Three people have been detained in connection to the shooting.

Police are now trying to determine what led to it.

