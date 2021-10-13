MIAMI(CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway in a shooting in Miami’s midtown.
It happened after midnight in the area of NE 32nd Street and 1st Avenue near the Victory Restaurant and Lounge.READ MORE: Miami Police Found Mother Of Girl Dropped Off At Hospital, Arrest Made
Police said arriving officers found a female who appeared to have been struck by gunfire, she was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. They also found a second female who appeared to have been grazed as a result of the gunfire, she was treated on scene by Miami Fire Rescue.READ MORE: Florida Mother Who Refused To Leave Daughter's Bedside At Hospital Arrested
Three people have been detained in connection to the shooting.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida
Police are now trying to determine what led to it.