MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a new millionaire in Miami!
The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that Teal Kaempffer, 64, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from the POWERBALL drawing held on October 4, 2021, at the Lottery's Miami District Office.
The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the POWERBALL number.
Kaempffer purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket from Fresco Y Mas Liquor, located at 12095 Southwest 152nd Street in Miami.
The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The next POWERBALL drawing will be held Wednesday night and will have an estimated $50 million jackpot.
Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing.
