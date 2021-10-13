  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Florida Woman, Jacksonville, Local TV, Miami News

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/CNN) – A mother was taken away in handcuffs after she went against COVID-19 rules and refused to leave her daughter alone in a hospital.

Lynn Savage said her adult daughter Amber is non-verbal and is recovering from brain surgery after a stroke. Savage, 70, said she refused to leave her daughter’s bedside when visiting hours ended.

She said she was not only there for support but to also act as her daughter’s interpreter.

“I could not in good conscience and good heart leave her bedside not knowing how she was going to make it through the night voluntarily,” said Savage. “I stand by my actions 100 percent. I am not sorry that I made them take me out of there in handcuffs.”

Savage spent the day in jail and is facing a trespassing charge. She’s scheduled to appear before a judge on October 20th.

