MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new bald eagle camera has been installed somewhere in the South Miami area which provides an intimate look into the lives of a pair of bonded bald eagles who lost their nest during a storm earlier this year and nearly lost their chick.

The Ron Magill Conservation Endowment, in collaboration with Wildlife Rescue of Dade County, installed the custom-made platform and state-of-the-art camera system that allows viewers to observe the nest anytime, 24 hours a day.

The eagles have had very limited success in raising chicks due in part to the instability of the nest site that they kept returning to year after year. The nest fell during a storm in March causing a bald eagle chick to fall to the ground. After surgery to repair a broken wing and months of rehabilitation, the eaglet was successfully released back to the wild on August 21.

Believing that the bonded pair would once again return to the same tree, they built a stable platform in the nest tree close to the original location of the nest that was destroyed in the hopes the adult birds would return.

It was a gamble because there were no guarantees the eagles would return, but they did.

It took a few days before they felt comfortable but eventually, they started flying onto the platform with branches and other vegetation to begin rebuilding their nest.

It’s hoped the female will successfully lay eggs in the nest sometime at the end of November or beginning of December. If and when that happens, the eagles will be seen on the nest cam more frequently.

WATCH: Clip of bald eagles beginning to build a nest on a custom-made platform with a “creative voiceover” of what they may have been saying that most couples may be able to relate to.

The Ron Magill Conservation Endowment, through the Zoo Miami Foundation, is sponsoring the live streaming of the eagle cam to provide an intimate window into the very private world of these majestic raptors.

However, it’s important to note nature can often be cruel. Things can go wrong. The nest may be abandoned, eggs may never hatch or get eaten by predators. Hatchlings may also be aggressive towards each other in competition for food, and prey being fed to hatchlings may be graphic to watch. Whatever happens, there won’t be any interference. Nature must take its course.

This is one of the few eagle nest cams in the world that allows viewers to see behaviors leading up to the actual construction of a nest, in addition to the hopeful laying of eggs and rearing of chicks.

Click here to access the Bald Eagle Cam