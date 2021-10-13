MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Family and friends will gather to remember South Florida college student Miya Marcano.

A Celebration of Life for the Pembroke Pines teen will be held be Wednesday at the Cooper City Church of God on Stirling Road from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday day at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that a donation be made to the Miya Marcano Foundation.

Marcano’s body was found more than a week ago in a wooded area near an Orlando apartment complex.

The Orange County medical examiner released its report last Tuesday. While it doesn’t say how Marcano died, the family attorney revealed her mouth, wrists and ankles were taped when her body was found.

Investigators believe the 19-year-old was killed by Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker she worked with at her apartment complex who had access to her apartment. He was found dead of an apparent suicide days after Marcano was reported missing.

The law firm working with the family of Marcano released video last Wednesday showing an encounter with Caballero.

The cellphone video, shot by one of Marcano’s relatives, shows her family members interacting with Caballero and the Orange County Sheriff Department around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, one day after Marcano was last seen alive.

The family said Caballero arrived in front of Marcano’s apartment and asked Marcano’s aunt, “Are you looking for Miya?”

The video shows Caballero talking to an Orange County deputy while standing next to his car.

During the conversation with the deputy, Caballero said he came to the complex after learning of her disappearance from a co-worker.

The family thought it was suspicious he was there and said he was obsessed with Marcano.

WATCH: Miya Marcano’s Family Releases Video Of Interaction With Suspect Armando Caballero

Caballero was named a person of interest in the case and shortly thereafter, deputies said he committed suicide by hanging himself on September 27.

Deputies said Caballero accessed her apartment using a master key and repeatedly made romantic advances towards her, which she turned down.

According to a statement from Jodi Lewis, a spokesperson for the family attorney Daryl Washington, her family asked for a welfare check when Marcano missed her flight home to Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 24.

During that welfare check, the deputy discovered Miya’s door had a mini dresser that prevented access from the front of her bedroom door. The deputy had her roommate enter the room through her back window, according to the statement, which also said the deputy noticed the window had been tampered with.

The statement also said, “The deputy assisted the roommate with climbing through the back window into what was a crime scene without any gloves or protective gear. The deputy waited for the roommate to open the front door and found immediate signs of a struggle but did not consider it to be a crime scene. The deputy communicated to Miya’s mother that based on the condition of the room, it appeared something happened, however the deputy left, and the family didn’t hear back with any information about what the deputy intended to do.”

The statement also claims the family got help from a security guard at Arden Villas when they arrived at 3:00 a.m. Sept. 25. That security guard, the statement said, attempted to give fingerprints lifted from Miya’s window to an Orange County deputy but was told to keep them as he chuckled and said, “this isn’t a high priority case.”

The family also said they asked the apartment complex and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office the following morning to review the Arden Villas security camera footage and key fob access, but the office manager refused and said police would need to request the footage and key fob information, which they hadn’t yet done.

“What’s more disappointing is that the deputy told the family that if they had not heard from their daughter by Tuesday, they would come out and view the cameras and read the key fob,” the statement said.

In addition, it was discovered office management didn’t know how to properly read the key fob and the family didn’t know that Caballero had entered their daughter’s apartment until that Sunday, according to the statement. That’s the same day Caballero became a person of interest, and he was found dead the next day.