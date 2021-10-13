PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – This week’s CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee Jacolby Spells made the move from offense to defense. This is one switch that is paying off for him and his American Heritage football team.

“I get to hit people. I like to get physical. Yea I like to get physical,” said the defensive back, who gave up playing wide receiver.

“Do you like to talk to?” Mike Cugno followed up.

“Yeah, I’m talking for sure. Really, I am the whole season. Like, I’m going to be there in your face the whole time,” Spells said.

Spells is also a track guy, running a 10.7 100-meter dash. So he’s got the speed and right mentality for those one-on-one matchups.

“Let’s say you go up against the number one receiver in the nation, you’ve got to have all the confidence to guard him. Like when I went against Romelo (Brinson), one of the best receivers down here, I was on him the whole game and I had all the confidence,” Spells said. “I’m going to come lock you up. I had to do what I had to do.”

Spells’ confidence and trash talking extends past the field. He’s not afraid to come at his coach and former Dolphins legend Patrick Surtain, who was also a pretty good corner.

“Oh yeah, I watch his film a few times too,” Spells said.

“What did you think?” Cugno asked.

“I feel like I’m better,” Spells said with a laugh.

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy recognizes the top high school football player in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties.