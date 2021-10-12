  • CBS4 News

By Lissette Gonzalez
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Weather team is monitoring two areas in the tropics, neither is a threat to South Florida at this time.

Tuesday morning a tropical wave was located around 150 miles east of the Windward Islands, it became less defined overnight. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area only a 10 percent chance of cyclone development.

While this system continues to produce showers and thunderstorms primarily east of its center, strong upper-level winds will likely prevent further development during the next couple of days. Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the central and northern Lesser Antilles.

Another tropical wave moving over Hispaniola is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a 20 percent chance of cyclone development over the next five days.

Although environmental conditions are not forecast to be conducive for the development of this system, a broad area of low pressure, however, is expected to form near the southeast Bahamas on Wednesday and drift generally eastward through the end of the week.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola during the next couple of days.

