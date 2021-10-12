ST PETERSBURG (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis opened up on Tuesday about First Lady Casey DeSantis’ breast cancer diagnosis.

During a news conference in St. Petersburg Beach, Gov. DeSantis expressed his gratitude to the doctors who detected the disease. He added the first lady is in good spirits.

“She is a very, very strong woman. It’s not an easy thing… this is something that puts that in the balance. So it’s not been easy as we’ve had to deal with that as a family and obviously particularly for her,” he said.

The governor said the first lady shared her diagnosis because “she just wanted to be honest with people” and because “she has initiatives that she might not be able to do in the immediate future that maybe she’ll pass the baton to me and she’s gonna be back.”

“I have faith in the Big Guy upstairs and I’ve got faith in her,” Gov. DeSantis said. “And I know that this is a bad break, but she’s got an awful lot to live for, for the rest of her life. We’ve got a lot of kids we’ve got to raise, so it’s tough.”

Gov. DeSantis and the first lady share three children together. The youngest is just 18-months old.