MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami City Manager Art Noriega, who helped hire Art Arcevedo as the police chief six months ago, now says he’s not the right fit.

Acevedo is now on his way out as Miami’s police chief.

Noriega announced the suspension of Acevedo on Monday night “with the intent to terminate his employment.”

In a statement, Noriega said “the relationship between the Chief and the organization has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly.”

According to Noriega, the relationship between Acevedo and the Miami Police Department has “deteriorated beyond repair.”

“Relationships between employers and employees come down to fit and leadership style and unfortunately, Chief Acevedo is not the right fit for this organization,” Noriega wrote.

In his letter to Acevedo about the suspension, he listed eight reasons why he wanted him gone. Noriega said he will certify to the city’s commission about his decision and the cause of the suspension. The commission will then have five days to render judgement.

“If after a full hearing the Commission determines the charges are well grounded, then the Commission will enter its affirmative judgement, which is final. When the affirmative judgement of the Commission is entered, your suspension immediately becomes a removal but, if the judgement of the Commission is in the negative the suspension ceases and you will be reinstated,” he wrote.

The 57-year-old Acevedo was the subject of two stormy meetings at city hall after criticism that he had said the police department was run by the “Cuban mafia,” that he had demoted several police officers and supervisors and that he had done a controversial Elvis Presley impersonation during a fundraiser.

Acevedo acknowledged he’s ruffled a few feathers, but added he was adjusting his style – a style he said was thoroughly discussed prior to being hired.

In an internal email obtained by CBS4, Acevedo bid farewell to the Miami police force, thanking them for their warmth and service. He also made it clear the fight isn’t over yet.

In the email, Acevedo issued a “promise to continue to fight the good fight to rid MPD of the political interference from City Hall that unfortunately continues to negatively impact this organization.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will hold a press conference Tuesday to address the suspension.

Assistant Police Chief Manny Morales has been elevated to the interim police chief as the city searches for a permanent replacement.

While Morales has not commented publicly on the situation, one of his officers spoke about the recent weeks at the department.

“It’s been a difficult several weeks now. The message is we’re here for you. The department is here for you. Regardless of what may be going on within our agency,” said Major Albert Guerra.