MIAMI (CBSMiami) – US Customs and Border Protection officers have seized two kilograms, or just over four pounds, of ketamine at Miami International Airport.
CBP Port Director Daniel Alonso posted pictures of the concealed drugs on his Twitter page.READ MORE: Aventura Police Launch Criminal Investigation Following Death Inside Elevator At Harbor Towers Condo
Alonso said CBP officers discovered the drugs concealed in coconut coffee scrub and wash packages at the airport’s foreign mail facility.READ MORE: US Preventive Services Task Force Proposes Changes To Guidance Of Aspirin Use
Ketamine is an FDA approved medication used on humans and animals as an anesthetic, but people also use it as a party drug to get high because it produces hallucinations and feelings of disassociation. There is even a nasal spray version used as a fast-action option for treatment-resistant depression.
While recreational ketamine use and availability of the drug have increased in recent years, it remains an uncommon drug used by less than 1% of people in the US, according to a new study published in the American Journal of Public Health.MORE NEWS: Florida Education Association: State's Teacher Shortage Surges To More Than 5,000