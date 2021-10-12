MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you drive on the Jula Tuttle Causeway, county officials would like you to know that work has begun for a new bus express lane and they also have another message.

Officials said that Miami-Dade County is working with the Florida Department of Transportation to immediately enforce the “No Parking” on the shoulder except for emergencies.

They said towing will start for the safety of all during this construction period.

Work has begun on the shoulder of the causeway for the new express bus lane.

The county did not say how long the work would take to complete.

There will be “No Stopping,” “No Standing” and “No Parking” of vehicles on the causeway during construction.

Authorities said towing would begin immediately under the jurisdiction of Miami-Dade Police Department.