MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for help in locating the parents of a little girl who was dropped off at a local hospital.

The little girl was dropped off by an unknown woman to an off-duty plainclothes police officer.

Police said the child appears to be 2-years-old and in good health.

She is currently in custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Anyone with information is used to call 305-603-6300.