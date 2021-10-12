MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for help in locating the parents of a little girl who was dropped off at a local hospital.
The little girl was dropped off by an unknown woman to an off-duty plainclothes police officer.
Police said the child appears to be 2-years-old and in good health.
She is currently in custody of the Department of Children and Families.
Anyone with information is used to call 305-603-6300.
