CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami/AP) — A former South Florida judge has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after he reportedly pulled a gun on a man during an argument.

Miguel Fernando Mirabel, 51, who resigned this year amid misconduct allegations, was arrested Sunday at the apartment complex where he lives in Coral Gables, according to a police report.

Mirabel was unloading groceries in the garage of his building when a man asked to be let in through a gate, saying he’d left his phone upstairs in his cousin’s apartment, according to the report. They began arguing. Mirabel reportedly said the man became belligerent and called him names. Mirabel told the man he was “going to fight him.”

The man called 911, and investigators said a recording of the call contradicts aspects of Mirabel’s story, the report said.

The former Miami-Dade County judge told police he had asked the man which apartment he lived in, and the man offered an apartment number that didn’t exist.

The neighbor came down and let the cousin into the garage, the report said.

The former judge also told investigators that he held his unloaded handgun behind his back with the safety on, the report said. But on the 911 recording, the man was heard saying: “Do not get near me, go back, and leave me alone,” and he told the dispatcher “he has a Glock,” and “he cocked it twice.”

Maribel was booked into jail, posted bond, and has since been released.

