FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward schools interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright faces her first test with the School Board on Tuesday as they consider a proposal to appoint her permanent superintendent.

Cartwright said Monday she is “honored and humbled to be considered.”

When she was hired over the summer to replace Robert Runcie who stepped down after he was arrested for being accused of lying to a grand jury, Dr. Cartwright agreed to a stipulation in her contract that she could not apply for the permanent position.

But Cartwright has weathered challenges during her two months on the job and it has been noticed.

School Board member Nora Rupert who put the item on Tuesday’s agenda said she was prompted to do so because the district is close to hiring a costly headhunter to begin the lengthy search for a permanent superintendent. She wants to start the discussion before that happens.

Rupert said she’s been impressed with how Cartwright has handled the mask mandate matter which has put her at odds with the state and their directive that parents should have an opt out. Cartwright also faced down district criticism at the recent Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission meeting in Sunrise

”As a board member, I’ve gotten more information from her than any other superintendent,” said Rupert.

Rupert said she ran the proposal by the School Board’s attorney and “it was her opinion it could be done. It was done before with Jim Notter” she said.

Notter was superintendent before Robert Runcie’s tenure.

Rupert’s proposal would require a majority of the nine member board to vote yes on appointing Cartwright.