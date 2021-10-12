WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Aventura, Local TV, Miami News, Ted Scouten

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) — Aventura police are conducting a criminal investigation at the Harbor Towers condominium building involving the death of a person and an elevator, but no other details are being released.

The Miami-Dade Fire Department responded to a medical call at 3600 Yacht Club Drive in Aventura possibly related to an entrapment inside an elevator shaft.

Aventura Police Sgt. Hans Maestre said however, “once the officers arrived it appears the investigation shifted to something that happened in the elevators.” Sgt. Maestre added, “At this time we are conducting a criminal investigation, but what started off as a rescue operation is now a recovery.  We’re waiting to make notifications at this time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CBSMiami.com Team