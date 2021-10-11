MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Weather team is tracking a few areas in the tropics.

Monday morning, a tropical wave located about 350 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands was producing an area of showers and a few thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving this a low potential for cyclone development.

Some slow development is possible during the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward at about 15 mph toward the Lesser Antilles. Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit further development on Tuesday. Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the central and northern Lesser Antilles on Tuesday, and across the Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands on Wednesday.

There is another tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea with a low potential for cyclone development. Environmental conditions are not expected to support the development of this system for the next day or two. However, some gradual development is possible beginning on Wednesday when the system nears the southeastern Bahamas. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola during the next couple of days.