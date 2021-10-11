MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Travel troubles for passengers flying Southwest Airlines.

Many are searching for a way to get to their destination after nearly two thousand flights were canceled over the weekend.

Monday morning, most of Southwest’s flights out of Miami International Airport were scheduled as ‘on time’.

A Southwest passenger and his fiance who are trying to get back home to Chicago said they found out Sunday their flight was canceled.

“We stayed on the phone for five hours and couldn’t get through to Southwest. We came up here yesterday and waited in line for about two hours just to be told that hey, they weren’t going to do anything but give us an $80 voucher for a room,” he said.

The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights in total, or 29 percent of its schedule on Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line was Allegiant, which canceled 6 percent of its flights. American Airlines canceled 5 percent of its flights, while Spirit canceled 4 percent on Sunday, according to the flight tracker.

On Saturday, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 800 flights.

Sources told CBS News, a staffing shortfall over the weekend was a factor in why so many of the air carrier’s flights were grounded.

Southwest Airlines said in an emailed statement that it had experienced weather challenges in its Florida airports at the beginning of the weekend, which were compounded by unexpected air traffic control issues in the same region. Those issues triggered delays and prompted significant cancellations for the airlines beginning Friday evening.

“We’ve continued diligent work throughout the weekend to reset our operation with a focus on getting aircraft and crews repositioned to take care of our customers,” said Southwest Airlines. “With fewer frequencies between cities in our current schedule, recovering during operational challenges is more difficult and prolonged.”

The FAA said its staffing shortages ended Friday.

However, Henry H. Harteveldt, president and travel industry analyst at The Atmosphere Research Group, based in San Francisco, points to other causes for the cancellations.

First, he says Southwest has scheduled more flights than it can handle, a problem that started in June. He also noted that Southwest operates what’s known as a point-to-point route network, and when a delay occurs, it “cascades” along the remaining flight segments. That’s because, for example, a Southwest flight departing Fort Lauderdale for the airline’s home base of Dallas may make multiple stops along the way.

But Harteveldt says the most troubling reason is the likelihood that some pilots who oppose Southwest’s decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations are participating in an illegal job action where they call in sick or are engaging in a “work slowdown.”

In a statement Saturday, the airline’s pilot union, Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said that’s not the case.

“SWAPA is aware of operational difficulties affecting Southwest Airlines today due to a number of issues, but we can say with confidence that our pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions,” it said.

Harteveldt noted Southwest’s woes could linger and affect its fourth quarter financial performance.

