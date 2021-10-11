MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A number of venues and entities are under review by the Florida Department of Health for violating the state’s ban on vaccine passports.

Some of those entities are right here in South Florida.

CBS4 News obtained a list of those locations, including iThink Financial Amphitheater, the Kravis Center and the Norton Museum of Art in Palm Beach County.

Also, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, the city of Miramar, the Miami Marlins and the Plantation Police Department in Broward County.

Miramar’s mayor told CBS4 News that he does not know why his city is on the list. However, city employees who are not vaccinated are required to have weekly testing.

“We stand by our position,” said Mayor Wayne Messam. “Our residents should have the sense of security that the Miramar employees that are serving them and providing services for them are vaccinated or frequently tested.”

In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that would ban government agencies from issuing COVID-19 passports and prevents businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination.

The order states that requiring the passports would create “two classes of citizens based on vaccination.”

“Vaccine passports – I’m vaccinated – I’m offended someone would make me show something to just to go to a restaurant or just to live life,” said DeSantis.

The state said fines would begin in September for Florida businesses schools and government agencies that required folks to show vaccination proof and could face a fine of $5,000.

The Department of Health is encouraging folks who live here and visitors to actually report places requiring vaccination proof.