MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pregnant Doral teacher arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy bonded out of jail Saturday morning.

She was seen leaving the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, assisted by two people as she got into an awaiting SUV. She had no comments.

According to Doral Police, Heiry Calvi, 41, received a referral in March from the Department of Children and Families about the teacher from John I. Smith K-8 Center.

Police say the school removed her from the classroom and put her on administrative duties where she had no contact with students.

Calvi faces several charges including offenses against students by authority, child neglect with no great bodily harm, and possession of a firearm on school property.

That firearm, according to the police report, was found in her car following a traffic stop on Oct. 8. It was a Glock 43 9mm, loaded with a round in the chamber.

Calvi told police, according to the report, that the gun belonged to her husband and is always in the vehicle.

She had been working at the Miami-Dade Schools Northeast Transportation center and therefore brought the gun onto MDCPS property, states the report.

The report also states the teenage boy told investigators all of his sexual encounters with Calvi were consensual.

She is also facing a Lewd and Lascivious Battery charge among others from the Doral Police Department.

The victim had disturbing photos, videos and even had her credit card.

“She would tutor him at his house. We don’t have proof of what went on inside the home,” said Rey Valdez, Doral Police Department Public Information Officer.

Officer Valdez said, “This is not what a teacher does.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement regarding the arrest:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is disturbed by today’s arrest involving inappropriate employee behavior. When the District was apprised of these allegations in March, the employee was immediately reassigned to a non-school site location. The District will begin employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is prevented from seeking future employment with this school system. M-DCPS will continue to review its employee trainings to ensure that our workforce is fully aware of the District’s professional expectations of them and their ethical obligation to safeguard children.”

Calvi is the third South Florida teacher to face charges this week for having inappropriate actions with a student.

Hialeah Middle School teacher Brittiny Lopez-Murray was arrested on Monday on charges of having sex on multiple occasions with a 14-year-old former student in her car.

She was named “Rookie Teacher of the Year” at the school in 2017.

Another teacher in Doral, Daniel Fernandez, who taught at Renaissance Middle Charter School, was also arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Police said the 36-year-old Fernandez admitted to kissing and performing a sex act on a 14-year-old girl.