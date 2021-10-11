MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami City Manager Art Noriega has announced the suspension of Police Chief Art Acevedo “with the intent to terminate his employment.”

In a statement, Noriega said “the relationship between the Chief and the organization has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly.”

According to Noriega, the relationship between Acevedo and the Miami Police Department has “deteriorated beyond repair.”

“Relationships between employers and employees come down to fit and leadership style and unfortunately, Chief Acevedo is not the right fit for this organization,” Noriega wrote.

As a result of Acevedo’s suspension, Assistant Police Chief Manny Morales has been elevated to interim police chief as the city searches for a permanent replacement.

A source shared with CBS4 the farewell email Acevedo sent to all Miami Police Department employees.

In the email, Acevedo issued a “promise to continue to fight the good fight to rid MPD of the political interference from city hall that unfortunately continues to negatively impact this organization.”

Noriega’s announcement comes less than a week after he said he had received and reviewed an action plan he requested from Acevedo.

Chief Acevedo acknowledged he’s ruffled a few feathers, but added he was adjusting his style – a style he said was thoroughly discussed prior to being hired.

The 57-year-old Acevedo was the subject of two stormy meetings at city hall after criticism that he had said the police department was run by the “Cuban mafia,” that he had demoted several police officers and supervisors and that he had done a controversial Elvis Presley impersonation during a fundraiser.

