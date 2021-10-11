FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward school district interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said she is honored to be considered for the position permanently.

When Cartwright was selected in July to serve as the interim superintendent, there was a provision in her employment agreement with the district that prohibited her from applying for the position.

But late last week, School Board member Nora Rupert added an item to this week’s agenda that would appoint her to the position, which she said would not violate the terms of the agreement.

Credited with leading Broward schools steadily through a rocky two months, Cartwright said she was humbled to be considered for the position.

“I am really honored that the board is recognizing a lot of the work that I have been able to complete in collaboration with so many staff members, community members, it really is that whole town approach in order to ensure that we are providing the best things and services for our students,” said Cartwright on Monday morning during a ribbon-cutting of a new building at Cypress Bay High School.

Cartwright took a tour of the three-story building that replaced portable classrooms. It can accommodate approximately 1,500 students and features 62 classrooms, labs, teacher planning rooms, and administrative offices.

The School Board is expected to discuss hiring Cartwright when they meet on Tuesday. If approved, the School Board would authorize Chairwoman Dr. Rosalind Osgood to negotiate a new contract with her.

The nine School Board members have often split over major decisions.

“I think that I will have more to say about it tomorrow. I think I am going to wait until the meeting to be able to have this discussion with my colleagues,” said longtime School Board member Laurie Rich Levinson.

Cartwright replaced Robert Runcie who stepped down after he was arrested on charges of lying to a grand jury.