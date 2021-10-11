NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has located 67-year-old Cephita Exama who was reported missing over the weekend.
Exama was located at an area hospital late Sunday night after being transported there by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. She was positively identified and is being reunited with her family.
A missing person alert was issued for Exama on Sunday morning after she was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday near the 3200 block of Northwest 46th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes.
The sheriff’s office said Exama, who only speaks Creole, suffers from a medical condition that requires immediate attention.